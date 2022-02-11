Senior Project Manager

Feb 11, 2022

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Minimum Qualification – Completed relevant undergrad degree/diploma
  • Post graduate degree would be preferred
  • 5 to 7 years project management experience
    From banking and financial sectors
  • Regulatory, Governance, Risk and Compliance knowledge

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation.
  • Effectively implement change management practices, processes and procedures and ensure optimal understanding and acceptance thereof.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialization.
  • Manage teams within the context of defined processes, set required performance parameters and act as technical coach where required.
  • Implement people resource planning in line with delivery and performance objectives, on budget and in partnership with specialised areas.
  • Continuously monitor actual project and process turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance effective client service delivery.
  • Manage and advise on projects from beginning to end in alignment with identified organisational methods and governance guidelines.
  • Contribute to the development of project budgets, control and report on budgeted resources to meet the project objectives.
  • Compile and maintain relevant project documentation in accordance with agreed project procedures and methodologies to effectively support project delivery as well as comply with audit requirements
  • Apply the necessary discretion and judgement to
  • diagnose symptoms, causes and effects and to make
  • decisions to overcome problems and to provide solutions.
  • Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycles.
  • Apply knowledge of products, techniques and related processes to manage a team’s task execution on quality and time.
  • Direct, control, coordinate and optimise budgeted resources (including people, procurement, systems, time and budget) to meet specific objectives and deliver agreed results in accordance with a defined project
  • lifecycle or process.


Learn more/Apply for this position