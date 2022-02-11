Senior Project Manager at SVA International

SVA International provides the full range of architectural services including brief development, feasibility studies, building design, green building, project management and urban design. With a solid reputation as a leading African multi-disciplinary practice working at scale, our design services are provided in a range of typologies. These include retail and commercial, hospitality and leisure, convention centres, heritage, health, industrial amongst others.

The design-led approach which characterizes the SVA International way of working puts Project Management at its core. Fully integrated into the design and construction process, our Project Management expertise provides assurance of minimum risk and optimum efficiency. As principal agents and professional team-leaders, our managers maintain direct oversight of the design and construction process. Areas of risk and uncertainty are identified and dealt with early on.

Core Purpose of the Role:

The role will include exposure to varied and high-profile projects across the SVA field of involvement, and will require a wide range of experience across the development spectrum. In order to strengthen the existing Project Management capacity within the practice, and to provide direction and strategic implementation of the various Project Management commissions within the SVA project portfolio.

SVA International is looking for a Senior Project Manager with proven abilities and a commitment to excellence.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Managing multiple construction projects at any given time.

Providing leadership to diverse project teams of in-house staff and external consultants.

Take ownership of the management of the Johannesburg Project Management division, managing selected projects and stakeholders

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and future clients and stakeholders.

Manage full Project management function, that includes program development and delivery for work streams, design and specifications delivery, progress, project administration.

Ensure that the office service delivery meets the required timeframes and delivery frameworks, working with internal production teams.

Fullfill Principal agent function where required, manage delivery and risks within time & cost and quality.

Manage change, control impacts of time, cost and delivery impacts.

Ensure legislative and contractual specification compliance.

Stakeholder Relationship management

Managing the procurement of goods and services;

Chair and direct technical co-ordination meetings with fellow consultants.

Chair and direct site progress and technical meetings with contractors and sub-contractors.

Prepare and present monthly progress reports to stakeholders.

Formulating and agreeing main contract programmes.

Ensuring that all contract data is recorded and kept in a organized filing system.

Support and advise fellow team members reporting to the position.

Ensure that all relevant OH&S practises are implemented on projects.

Qualification:

A recognized Degree or National Diploma in the construction / built environment,

Be professionally registered with the South African Council for the Project & Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) as a Professional Construction Project Manager, (Pr.CPM) for at least 5 years.

A post-graduate qualification in Project Management would be an advantage. (PMP or similar)

Experience:

At least 10 years’ extensive experience in a project / construction management capacity on building projects with a minimum value of R 100 million.

Proven experience in managing and directing multi-discipline professional teams.

Proven experience in managing contractor / delivery relationships within the South African context. Good working relationships with leading contractors will be advantageous.

Proven experience in managing the assessment, adjudication and settlement of contractual claims.

Proficient in applying and interpreting Built Environment forms of contract, e.g.: JBCC, GCC, NEC, FIDIC

An active network of working relationships with both fellow professional consultants and contractors that can be leveraged.

Person Requirements

Core Competencies:

Solid People Management skills;

Self motivated and organized.

Business development and relationship management skills,

Service orientation and delivery focus,

Adept at conflict resolution and managing potential conflict.

Computer proficiency in MS Office & MS Project (Or similar programming software)

Solid experience in programming complex development projects.

Desired Skills:

construction / built environment

PMP

(SACPCMP) as a Professional Construction Project Manager

JBCC GCC NEC FIDIC

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

