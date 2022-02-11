Senior Technical Services and Development Leader

Minimum requirements for the role:

A BSc or BTech degree in Polymer Science or Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or a related degree is essential for this role.

Post graduate experience in the polymer or petrochemical field would be advantageous.

Previous experience having managed and driven a Technical Services Team within plastic fabrication, product development and application markets is essential.

Detailed knowledge of product properties, developments and applications and knowledge of these within the polymer field would be an advantage.

Previous experience representing a research and development or technical services and development function at business centre level is essential.

Must have outstanding leadership skills and the ability to delegate responsibilities effectively.

Must be able to think strategically and innovatively and have strong negotiation skills.

Must have project management skills (6 Sigma or equivalent).

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.

Knowledge of SAP or a related ERP system will be an advantage.

Sound understanding of financials is essential as well as technical and analytical capabilities are a requirement for this role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing and driving the Companys application and product project pipeline.

Providing guidance and coaching on technical expertise and innovation leadership for TS&D Department, Stakeholders and Customers.

Ensuring efficiency of project work done in laboratories and assisting the Account Teams in high priority/urgent needs to increase the speed of implementation and value creation.

Leading SMEs in regards with all polymer and packaging technologies from a processing technology perspective and physical requirements.

Ensuring that the product stewardship function is robust and developed to ensure that Company products comply to all food contact and application requirements.

Participating in cross-functional Manufacturing and TS&D Implementation Teams and defining and coordinating the necessary application and end-use studies to meet manufacturing and business objectives.

Analysing product grade structure, trends, and future technical needs.

Identifying potential grid and plant capability bottlenecks based on progress in different projects.

Following competitive polymer product technology trends and ensuring analytical product information is structured and readily accessible.

Reviewing products and advising Engineers on possible options for improved value product introductions into the marketplace.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position