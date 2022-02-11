Senior Technical Services and Development Leader

Minimum requirements for the role:
- A BSc or BTech degree in Polymer Science or Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or a related degree is essential for this role.
- Post graduate experience in the polymer or petrochemical field would be advantageous.
- Previous experience having managed and driven a Technical Services Team within plastic fabrication, product development and application markets is essential.
- Detailed knowledge of product properties, developments and applications and knowledge of these within the polymer field would be an advantage.
- Previous experience representing a research and development or technical services and development function at business centre level is essential.
- Must have outstanding leadership skills and the ability to delegate responsibilities effectively.
- Must be able to think strategically and innovatively and have strong negotiation skills.
- Must have project management skills (6 Sigma or equivalent).
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft packages.
- Knowledge of SAP or a related ERP system will be an advantage.
- Sound understanding of financials is essential as well as technical and analytical capabilities are a requirement for this role.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Managing and driving the Companys application and product project pipeline.
- Providing guidance and coaching on technical expertise and innovation leadership for TS&D Department, Stakeholders and Customers.
- Ensuring efficiency of project work done in laboratories and assisting the Account Teams in high priority/urgent needs to increase the speed of implementation and value creation.
- Leading SMEs in regards with all polymer and packaging technologies from a processing technology perspective and physical requirements.
- Ensuring that the product stewardship function is robust and developed to ensure that Company products comply to all food contact and application requirements.
- Participating in cross-functional Manufacturing and TS&D Implementation Teams and defining and coordinating the necessary application and end-use studies to meet manufacturing and business objectives.
- Analysing product grade structure, trends, and future technical needs.
- Identifying potential grid and plant capability bottlenecks based on progress in different projects.
- Following competitive polymer product technology trends and ensuring analytical product information is structured and readily accessible.
- Reviewing products and advising Engineers on possible options for improved value product introductions into the marketplace.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.