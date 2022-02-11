Unlisted Analyst (Alternative Investments) at Candidate Connect

Exceptional opportunity to join a well-rated and highly professional Investment team, within their Alternative Investments team as an Unlisted Analyst.

The purpose of this role being to analyse and value unlisted companies typically owned by Private Equity funds. This role has a Valuations leaning to it.

Core responsibility includes :

calculate the value using recognised valuation methods

prepare high quality, insightful valuation reports

interest in, and reasonable knowledge of, investment management, private equity and company valuations

working knowledge of financial instruments, and valuation of all financial instruments

analyse both entity and market information to identify major valuation drivers and risks

analyse and interpret large quantities of portfolio and market data.

form part of financial due diligence team as necessary

and more

Requires:

Recently qualified CA(SA) or similar

Candidate MUST have valuations experience (whether from an Advisory or Financial Engineering or similar team)

Strong academic results (tertiary / matric)

Analytical and curious / inquisitive mind, diligent persona.

Passion for business and acquiring new knowledge

This role is Cape Town based.

This is an EE designated opportunity.

You understand and accept that, by applying for this role, you authorise Candidate Connect to obtain your personal information and utilise said information for recruitment purposes for this role. Your information will be stored on our database. Should you wish for us to remove any personal information from our database, please contact us at [Email Address Removed]. Your data will not be used for any unsolicited marketing purposes, and will not be transferred to any third parties without your direct consent.

Please note that if you do not receive a response from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role thank you.

About The Employer:

Dynamic investment company

Learn more/Apply for this position