Business Analyst (Sql)

Objectives of this Role
- Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data
- Serve as though leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels
- Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels
- Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development
- Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability
Daily and Monthly Responsibilities
- Partner with other stakeholder teams across business units (i.e., sales, finance, insurance) to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively will all levels of the business.
- Evaluate, analyses, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes
- Initiate and deliver requirements and documentation
- Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations
Skills and Qualifications:
- 3 to 5 Years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity
- Proficiency with SQL language
- Proven analytical abilities
- Practical experience generating process documentation and reports
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management
- Experience working with agile methodologies
- Relevant Diploma or Degree