CoCre8 gains VMware Principal Partner certification

CoCre8 Technology Solutions has achieved VMware Principal Partner status with solution competencies in Data Centre and Virtualization.

Principal Partner status is the highest level that VMware partners can achieve, and CoCre8 joins just a handful of South African companies that have made the grade.

This achievement demonstrates the investment made and level of competency that CoCre8 has achieved in helping customers realize value from their VMware deployments.

Tirat Keshav, Senior Solutions Architect at CoCre8, explains what the new status means for CoCre8 and its customers: “We can now assist partners at a level we couldn’t before.

“Because we have more skills – which we are always adding to – we can be more competitive when responding to customers.

“More importantly, with these skills sets, we can have deeper discussions, and provide more solutions,” he adds.

“Our Partners and clients see us as trusted advisors and we can now also raise our game in terms of services and tap into areas we couldn’t before.”

VMware Principal Partners have earned Master Services Competencies (MSCs) that show they have the deepest expertise to help identify and implement the right VMware solutions.

Each MSC requires advanced technical certifications and proof of high-level service capability and expertise validated by customers.

Principal Partners have invested significant time and funding to build their practice and acquire the level of mastery needed, helping ensure that users obtain their desired outcome.

Keshav points out that CoCre8’s long history and experience with VMware helped lay the groundwork for its Principal Partner status.

“CoCre8 has done everything it takes to become and principal partner, and more. Their continued commitment to our product portfolio and drive to constantly push the boundaries in terms of how their customers make use of our solutions is commendable,” says Lorna Hardie, Regional Director of VMware Sub-Saharan Africa.

“There are exciting times ahead for CoCre8 as they work to position themselves as a meaningful player in the datacentre space,” adds Hardie.

Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8, adds: “At CoCre8 we value our close relationship with VMware.

“We have identified VMware as a key partner in our strategic vision and will continue to invest in additional skills and resources.”

CoCre8 engineers have upgraded their data centre skills and certifications to meet the Principal Partner requirements.

In addition, the company has been able to demonstrate case studies where it has successfully implemented VMware environments.

“We have a wealth of VMware skills onboard,” Keshav says. “At CoCre8, we are serious about our engagement with VMware, and are moving forward on the VMware journey.

“It is one of our key strategic vendors, and we are placing a heavy emphasis on the VMware solutions in 2022.

“CoCre8 is also working on achieving solution competencies in Workspace One, which will broaden the range of VMware solutions it offers customers.”

For more information on CoCre8, click here