Content Developer (Ref #21389) (Durban)

Content Developer required at an education institution in Johannesburg.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

Creating new content and rewriting old content in various web-friendly formats

Increasing the value of our web presence

Editing and proofreading content before it is published online

Performing background research as requested

Following in-house formatting standards

Creating and writing company user documentation

Developing print, electronic and work communication to support company goals and client needs

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Journalism or Communications

2-3 years’ experience

Writing, grammar and design skills

Desired Skills:

Content Developer

Instructional Design

Mobile Learning

