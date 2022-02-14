Dot Net Full Stack Developer (C#) – Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software Digital Company with a global footprint is looking to onboard a candidate who is strong on .Net / C# with Azure background and experience.

If you have 3 years’ experience as a .Net / C# Developer, then it’s time to join this team that has a fantastic social culture. You will be working alongside solid Developers who are technical thinkers. You need to collaborate while building quality code; be a thinker and a doer.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

.Net Full Stack Developer

.Net

C#

Azure

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54446 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

.Net

.Net Full Stack Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position