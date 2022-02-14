Dot Net Full Stack Developer (C#) – Remote – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software Digital Company with a global footprint is looking to onboard a candidate who is strong on .Net / C# with Azure background and experience.
If you have 3 years’ experience as a .Net / C# Developer, then it’s time to join this team that has a fantastic social culture. You will be working alongside solid Developers who are technical thinkers. You need to collaborate while building quality code; be a thinker and a doer.
Requirements:
- .Net Full Stack Developer
- .Net
- C#
- Azure
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree