Entries for Africa Supply Chain Excellence awards open

Leading industry organisations have joined forces to launch the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards, which will recognise the vital role played by supply chain management and honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals working in the field in Africa.

Entries are invited in a range of categories, from innovation, sustainability and digitalisation to transport and e-commerce. Businesses and supply chain experts have until the end of February 2022 to enter.

In addition to advancing and promoting supply chain management and enabling industry collaboration and knowledge sharing, this initiative has been developed to help youth in need to enter the supply chain profession.

The awards programme has been set up as a not-for-profit entity and funds raised will go towards the creation of sustainable bursaries for individuals needing support to study and pursue careers in the supply chain profession.

There is growing recognition of the key role that supply chains play in business success and economic growth. Through the Africa Supply Chain Excellence awards and the collaboration and awareness that they will generate, as well as the opportunity for industry benchmarking, the organisers aim to boost the standards of all supply chain role players. This will contribute to the development and promotion of globally competitive supply chains that will drive economic growth on the African continent.

The programme also aims to drive awareness of the growing imperative to “green” supply chains and ensure that all supply chain components – from sourcing and procurement to distribution – are sustainable and environmentally responsible.

The organisations that have partnered to launch the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards are the African Centre for Supply Chain, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), The Road Freight Association, the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA) and SAPICS (The Professional Body for Supply Chain Management).

Some of the categories in which organisations and individuals can submit entries are:

* Excellence in Supply Chain Education and Youth Programmes;

* Innovative Supply Chain Projects and Operations;

* Supply Chain Sustainability (Green) Award;

* Responsible Sourcing and Procurement Award;

* Supply Chain Digital Transformation;

* Excellence in Transport Award;

* Marketing, E-Commerce and the Supply Chain Relationship; and

* Judges Spotlight Award.

The principal sponsor of the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards is the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) Graduate School. BidAir Cargo, Commerce Edge, Imperial Logistics and Unitrans are also supporting the initiative as category sponsors.

For more information on the Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards or to submit an entry, visit: https://www.ascea.co.za/