Front End Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Intermediate Frontend Developer to join them on a permanent basis

Main Purpose of the Job

Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.

The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience

Job Output

Implement new frontend functionality

Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Skills and Competencies

HTML5

CSS3

Intermediate JavaScript

Basic Typescript

Intermediate level SQL & REST API proficiency

Up to date web development best practices

Ability to work with a team of developers

Qualifications

Computer Science/Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

Experience

At least 3 years web development

At least 1.5 years using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

react

angular

HTML5

CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

