Intermediate C# Backend Developer – Remote – R360k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

You will work alongside exceptional Developers in a small but growing team. You have the option of working full or semi-remote and your experience in Linux or Mac will be a great asset.

If you have a good understanding of Cross platform development with .Net Core 3.1 and know how to maintain MS SQL databases, then this may be just the opportunity you have been waiting for!

Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Intermediate C# Developer

OOP

SOLID

SDLC

Web API

.Net Core 3.1

MS SQL Server

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53328 which is a Semi-Remote position based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R360k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

OOP

SOLID

SDLC

Web API

.Net Core 3.1

MS SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position