iOCO and Skywind partner to deliver GRC solutions

iOCO, part of the EOH group, has partnered with Skywind Software Group, a leading Israeli provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software, to help international and domestic clients in the fight against fraud.

“The partnership with iOCO has created a real synergy based on the vast knowledge and experience of iOCO’s experts, augmented by one of the most innovative monitoring and analytical solutions for SAP, crafted by Skywind. Together we will provide outstanding value for iOCO’s clients in the African market and all over the globe,” says Iliya Ruvinsky, co-founder and CEO of Skywind Software Group.

Tshifhiwa Makhari, head of enterprise applications at iOCO, says:”Skywind is the perfect partner for us to bring innovation to the Governance, Risk and Compliance domain for our SAP clients. The SkyAPS platform is cloud based, works on a subscription model and addressing some of the biggest concerns facing organisation in the African context today.”

Combining the SAP GRC knowledge of iOCO experts, and the innovative Skywind Analytical Platform for SAP or SkyAPS, iOCO will bring to the African market a cost-effective and efficient governance platform based in the Cloud. The platform will deliver increased transparency through business process and technical monitoring, managing segregation of duties violations, and performing authorisation inspections.

“Ensuring your organisation’s Governance, Risk and Compliance is running optimally is essential in today’s hyper-connected world. The risks organisations face today are unprecedented. We knew we had to partner with a company that had the innovative products to cater for our clients’ ever-changing needs,” concludes Elza Kriel, chief operating officer: enterprise applications at iOCO