IST Desktop Support (Ref #21048)

IST Desktop Support required at an education institution in Johannesburg.
Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to
- Arranging laptop upgrades for staff that require it.
- Create, maintain, and distribute feedback of progress to senior Staff
- Use call logging system to accurately record all IT requests and queries
- Provides advice and guidance to colleagues regarding incidents
- Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications, Staff PCs, internet etc.
- Liaise with 3rd party IT Companies towards the resolution of queries and requests from staff
- Ordering of IT Equipment and getting approval from Senior staff
Desired Skills:
- IST Desktop
- Desktop Support
- IT Requests
- IT Support
- IT Support System