IST Desktop Support (Ref #21048)

Feb 14, 2022

IST Desktop Support required at an education institution in Johannesburg.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

  • Arranging laptop upgrades for staff that require it.
  • Create, maintain, and distribute feedback of progress to senior Staff
  • Use call logging system to accurately record all IT requests and queries
  • Provides advice and guidance to colleagues regarding incidents
  • Identify, log and resolve technical problems with software applications, Staff PCs, internet etc.
  • Liaise with 3rd party IT Companies towards the resolution of queries and requests from staff
  • Ordering of IT Equipment and getting approval from Senior staff

Desired Skills:

  • IST Desktop
  • Desktop Support
  • IT Requests
  • IT Support
  • IT Support System

Learn more/Apply for this position