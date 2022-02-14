IT Desktop Support Technician at Letsema Strategy Services

The Letsema Group is currently hiring an exceptional, high performing Frontline Desktop Support Analyst.

Role Purpose

To act as first line of technical support to all company computer users. To ensure that all computer products and systems run at optimum performance levels and to assist the Systems Administrator in day to day system administration.

Ensure efficient deployment, setup, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade and support of all IT systems, including systems, hardware, software, operating systems, facilities and IT infrastructure.

Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of all IT systems, including operating systems, hardware, software and peripherals.

Function and responsibilities:

Be the first level software support for a range of applications:

Run the helpdesk and resolve tickets raised: logging, managing and providing support for all calls logged by the organisation internally and externally, escalating calls when required

Installing, configuring and maintaining operating systems, software and applications for new staff and upgrades on existing staff’s computers

Maintain and configure hardware to ensure minimum downtime.

Creating and managing email accounts: ensure all staff can effectively exchange information via email, file sharing and other tools.

Setting up new users’ accounts and profiles

Managing accounts in Active Directory

Make sure the group’s websites are up and running and updates are loaded when required.

Safeguard connections through monitoring and maintenance of networks.

Printer support

Providing user support either face to face, telephonically or remote support software

Working continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate)

Weekly security checks

Troubleshooting which includes computer and network problems, diagnosing and solving hardware and software faults

Troubleshoot problem areas (in person, by telephone, via e-mail or via remote) in a timely and accurate fashion and provide end-user assistance where required

Providing support to the facilities management which includes procedural documentation and relevant reports and ensuring documentation and reports are up to date

Responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of all computer systems

Asset management and maintenance

Email management

All related IT administration

Functional requirements

Strong experience in configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting Microsoft applications

Understanding of CRM, Sharepoint and MSTeams

D365 F&O experience would be beneficial

Manage and support environments in Azure cloud

General Active Directory administration duties

General Exchange administration duties

Highly confident with providing support and training to users

Self-Starter with ability to handle multiple tasks and shifting priorities

End-user support – provide timely and effective response to user requests and resolution of all types of incidents

Problem solving – “Think on your feet”: Identify and classify problems and their root causes and provide timely resolution to prevent recurring incidents

Being able to communicate with employees at all levels in relation to the technical aspects in terms of IT related issues

Support in the use of software and data management to all functional areas of the organization

Core competencies and skills:

Minimum 2 – 3 years experience in Frontline Desktop Support

Own Transport essential

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or MCITP

Basic knowledge of IP networks and protocols

A+, N+

Microsoft Certification(s) will be advantageous

Experience in Microsoft Azure and Active Directory

Office 365 Administration

Excellent communication skills

Excellent administration skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.

Our six practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.

