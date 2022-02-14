Senior Backend C# Software Developer – Sandton – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Take this opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry, you will be working in a dynamic culture that captivates creativity and innovation.

As a Senior C# Developer, you will be required to be highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL, and you must be highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

So, if you want to join a company that prioritise physical and mental well-being then apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Software Developer

Web API

WCF

C#

JavaScript

HTML

SQL

ASP.Net

MVC

Angular JS

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54397 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

