Senior Backend C# Software Developer – Sandton – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Take this opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry, you will be working in a dynamic culture that captivates creativity and innovation.
As a Senior C# Developer, you will be required to be highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL, and you must be highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.
So, if you want to join a company that prioritise physical and mental well-being then apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- Senior C# Software Developer
- Web API
- WCF
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
- SQL
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Angular JS
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV54397 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- SQL
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree