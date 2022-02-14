Senior Data Engineer – Semi-Remote – R960k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Does working for a company that gives the youth access to working opportunities to lower the numbers of unemployment and give readiness training oppourtunities sound like a company you would like to work for??? This is the ideal opportunity for a Senior Data Engineer to join this purpose driven organization.

The incumbent will be responsible for partner with the Data Engineering

Manager on database design and strategy to enable the company’s future strategy and

Technology roadmap!

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

7-8 years commercial experience

SQL

ETL

SSIS

BI

Apache Spark

GCP

Azure

AWS

R

Python

MySQL

Responsibilities:

Planning and strategy

Engage with various stakeholders to understand the business and data analysis goals in context of the company strategy and vision

Design data solutions for real-time and batch environments

Document the planning, implementation, and operation of the data platform

Select and integrate any big data tools and frameworks required to enable the business and data analysis goals

Work closely with the developers and business analysts to design and ensure delivery of data requirements

Support and assist in data analysis and data modelling

Advise on data design and architecture

Ensure security on data platforms

Train and facilitate data adoption across the company business users

Execution: Prepare analytical datasets for data mining

Reference Number for this position is NN54524 which is a permanent Semi-Remote position offering a cost to company salary of R960k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

