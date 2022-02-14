Senior ERP Analyst: Revenue at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)

SENIOR ERP ANALYST: REVENUE

BASIC SALARY: R432 596 TO R515 885 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 38/22 – CIVIC CENTRE, CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

Minimum National diploma plus SAP ISU. Applicants with higher tertiary qualifications (e.g. B degree) will be given preference

Minimum of four (4) years’ relevant experience in providing and supporting SAP functions

Working understanding of the SAP ISU module

ERP experience would be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Gather and analyse business requirements

Research, identify and propose solutions to meet business requirements in the revenue environment

Design, develop, test, implement and support ERP solutions, including system configuration in the SAP ISU module

Process service requests and provide user support

Manage projects or portions of projects within ERP SAP environment

Mentor and coach staff

Participate in managing stakeholder relationships to ensure ongoing commitment of stakeholders.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 25 February 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

