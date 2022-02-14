Senior .Net Full Stack Developer with Angular Remote up to R700K per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Here we go! My client is a leading London, United Kingdom based technology hub with a core focus in the development of enterprise software sites, apps and holistic innovative solutions for evolving brands.

They have put out a national call to track down a creative Senior .Net Full Stack Developer to form part of their highly collaborative team of tech geeks.

This full remote position reports to the Head of Engineering. The company hosts a team of like-minded individuals who explore shared interests and in doing so, feel deeply connected.

Sound like your kind of gig? Let’s chat.

Want to score a chat with us:

5+ years industry experience coding in the Microsoft stack

C#

.Net Core

Angular 8+

AWS

RESTful APIs

JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL

Git

Reference Number for this position is DB54431 which is a permanent position which is Full Remote offering a salary of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

AWS

Angular8

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position