Senior SQL Developer

Main purpose of Job:

Join a team of developers to perform historic data imports from legacy systems into Client system databases.

Development of best class SQL solutions related to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) for our global operations.

Primary responsibilities:

– Development of bespoke work in TSQL to facilitate historic data imports into Client System Databases.

– Thorough unit testing of development work.

– Engage with project managers, business – and test analysts, system design specialists and developers in project work.

– Scoping of client requirements.

– Follow technical specifications and create technical specifications when necessary.

Minimum qualification and experience:

– BSC Computer Science or relevant qualification.

– Advanced T-SQL (Minimum 6 years’ experience).

– Experience in Data Imports between SQL databases.

– Basic Administration Knowledge of SQL Server.

– Experience in a customer facing role.

Additional experience that would be an advantage:

– Understanding of N-Tier systems: Presentation, application and database layers that form large systems.

– Database design, development.

– Experience with row-based database design – and hierarchy data structures.

– SQL Query Performance Optimisation.

– Ability to document technical specifications, processes and procedures.

– Good understanding of different development methodologies.

Personal attributes:

– Excellent communication Skills – written and oral.

– Positive attitude, team player.

– High attention to detail.

– Quality conscious, analytical, assertive, ability to multitask.

– Self-starter and quick learner.

– Professional and presentable.

Desired Skills:

Data imports

Sql Server

T-SQL

Database Design

N-Tier systems

About The Employer:

A fast-growing software company with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and South Africa, is a leading provider of software solutions for Governance, Risk and Compliance management and reporting

