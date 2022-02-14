Software Developer (Junior/Senior) at O’Brien Recruitment

Relevant qualifications preferred:
- Matric
- Drivers License, Own Reliable transport
- To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:
- Planning
- Analysis
- Design
- Implementation
- Testing & integration
- Maintenance and support
- Minimum 3 years Experience in app dev Development, including:
- Web, Windows Development
- .NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
- Databases
- SQL Server
- Database Design
- Database Administration
- Applications
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
- Windows Server
- Knowledge of and experience with any/all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
- SharePoint
- Workflow Development
- Dynamics CRM
- Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer for a company based in the Northern Suburbs area. The ideal candidate must have SQL Server, Database Design, Database Administration and application development experience.