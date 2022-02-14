Software Developer (Junior/Senior) at O’Brien Recruitment

Feb 14, 2022

Relevant qualifications preferred:

  • Matric
  • Drivers License, Own Reliable transport
  1. To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:

  • Planning
  • Analysis
  • Design
  • Implementation
  • Testing & integration
  • Maintenance and support
  1. Minimum 3 years Experience in app dev Development, including:

  • Web, Windows Development
  • .NET Framework and Core
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
  • HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript
  • jQuery, Angular and React
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
  1. Databases

  • SQL Server
  • Database Design
  • Database Administration
  1. Applications

  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
  • Git source control
  • Windows Server
  1. Knowledge of and experience with any/all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

  • SharePoint
  • Workflow Development
  • Dynamics CRM
  • Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer for a company based in the Northern Suburbs area. The ideal candidate must have SQL Server, Database Design, Database Administration and application development experience.

