Software Developer (Junior/Senior) at O’Brien Recruitment

Relevant qualifications preferred:

Matric

Drivers License, Own Reliable transport

To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:

Planning

Analysis

Design

Implementation

Testing & integration

Maintenance and support

Minimum 3 years Experience in app dev Development, including:

Web, Windows Development

.NET Framework and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript

jQuery, Angular and React

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

Git source control

Windows Server

Knowledge of and experience with any/all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

SharePoint

Workflow Development

Dynamics CRM

Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Software Developer for a company based in the Northern Suburbs area. The ideal candidate must have SQL Server, Database Design, Database Administration and application development experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position