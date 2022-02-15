Applications Engineer at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Be the first line of technical support to customers using Mastercam, presenting courses on the Mastercam products and have an understanding of what our clients needs are and how to satisfy each need effectively.

Responsibilities:

Providing fast and effective support to clients via phone calls, emails, TeamViewer or on-site

Support function in allocated specialized fields within the software package

Presenting of various training courses as allocated to each AE

Providing demonstrations and technical insight into the various software packages to assist the sales team during the sales process

Review customers’ technical needs and assists higher level engineers in developing service solutions to meet these needs

Monitoring existing systems and recommending improvement

Sharpen your knowledge on the software with its most recent functions and features

Improving your knowledge through training and the certification program

Assist with presentations/demonstrations at webinars/seminars/hands-on training and the launch events

Conducting implementations for customers on any of the MC products

Fishing for potential leads when talking to customers

Assist customers with consultation work if they do not have the knowledge or a license of a specific product

Trouble shoot customer issues and provide all test results and findings to us in a professional manner so that this information can be used by developers to enhance the product

Be the link between customer and our product

Position Requirements:

Formal Education & Certification

Matric

Knowledge & Experience

Customer care

1+ Year working experience in a manufacturing environment

CNC Machine experience will be an advantage

Understanding CAD software would be an advantage

Knowledge/Experience with Mastercam or similar CAM software

Personal Attributes

Excellent communication skills

Eager to learn

Comfortable with multiple clients

