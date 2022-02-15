Applications Engineer at Assegai Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Be the first line of technical support to customers using Mastercam, presenting courses on the Mastercam products and have an understanding of what our clients needs are and how to satisfy each need effectively.
Responsibilities:
- Providing fast and effective support to clients via phone calls, emails, TeamViewer or on-site
- Support function in allocated specialized fields within the software package
- Presenting of various training courses as allocated to each AE
- Providing demonstrations and technical insight into the various software packages to assist the sales team during the sales process
- Review customers’ technical needs and assists higher level engineers in developing service solutions to meet these needs
- Monitoring existing systems and recommending improvement
- Sharpen your knowledge on the software with its most recent functions and features
- Improving your knowledge through training and the certification program
- Assist with presentations/demonstrations at webinars/seminars/hands-on training and the launch events
- Conducting implementations for customers on any of the MC products
- Fishing for potential leads when talking to customers
- Assist customers with consultation work if they do not have the knowledge or a license of a specific product
- Trouble shoot customer issues and provide all test results and findings to us in a professional manner so that this information can be used by developers to enhance the product
- Be the link between customer and our product
Position Requirements:
Formal Education & Certification
- Matric
Knowledge & Experience
- Customer care
- 1+ Year working experience in a manufacturing environment
- CNC Machine experience will be an advantage
- Understanding CAD software would be an advantage
- Knowledge/Experience with Mastercam or similar CAM software
Personal Attributes
- Excellent communication skills
- Eager to learn
- Comfortable with multiple clients