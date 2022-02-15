BI Consultant at Venn Cubed (Pty) Ltd

BI Consultant

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, Venn Cubed is at the center of this change-supporting our clients’ digital journeys and offering our professionals exciting career opportunities. Venn Cubed is seeking to appoint a BI Consultant to join our dynamic consulting team. The ideal candidate will be exposed to a combination of finance, business and technology projects that will challenge you to think outside the box.

Role Description:

You will be the solution lead, developer and analyst for new and existing clients using Microsoft Power BI and IBMPlanning Analytics (TM1). You will be required to skill up in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1).

Key Responsibilities:

Solution lead, analyst, and developer for any new and existing BI projects

Responsible for the growth and development of Power BI skills in the company

Data Preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects

Develop visual reports, dashboards and KPI trackers

Perform extract, transform and load (ETL) any form of a database.

Interface with APIs as part of the data pipeline to calculate accurate metrics

Be part of the team that supports all the existing solutions developed for clients

Detailed understanding of each solution covering the business logic and processes

Design and build new solutions for clients based on the business requirements. Typical Solutions areBudgeting, Planning & Forecasting, Costing, and Reporting.

Requirements:

2+ Years’ experience in developing and supporting BI solutions, preferably with the Microsoft stack.

Experience in relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server

Experience in modelling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Experience with unstructured data and consuming data from SQL technologies.

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) Tabular experience & SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) & SQLServer Reporting Services (SSRS)

Experience integrating with Cloud/SaaS/PaaS solutions, APIs, and integration with other applications.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum of 2-year work experience delivering and supporting Microsoft Power BI solutions

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Power BI stack and SQL

Experience in IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) will be an advantage

Bachelor’s degree Hons. in Information Systems, Engineering, Computer Science, Finance, Accounting

Contact: Nicol Smit | Director | Tel: [Phone Number Removed]; | [Email Address Removed] | [URL Removed] |

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

TM1

Power BI stack

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Venn Cubed is and IBM business partner and a proudly South African company based in Cape Town and operates globally. We offer a combination of onsite, offsite, and offshore services for implementing BI (Business Intelligence), BA (Business Analytics) and FP&A (Financial Planning and Analytics) solutions to local and global clients.

Our core capability being the ability to understand the business challenges that companies are facing and to develop and implement highly specialised technology solutions, tailor-made to meet the diverse planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, costing and analytics requirements of organisations. We understand and leverage the important link between business, finance, and technology, and excel at creating innovative solutions that yield valuable insights about your businesses. We have successfully implemented solutions in the following industries: Financial Services, Insurance, Transport, Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Marketing and Mining.

With our Sustainable Performance Management Solutions, we have been improving the way our clients do business for almost two decades.

Learn more/Apply for this position