Business Analyst

The main purpose of this role is to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from stakeholders for projects within the Digital space as well as support project delivery. The role will involve working within a collaborative digital team comprised of internal technical and business resources as well as external agencies and partners.

Reporting into a BA Team Lead within the Strategic Project Office, the Digital Business Analyst will be required to follow an agile approach to gathering requirements which aligns to the agile version of the company’s Project Methodology and governance standard.

Responsibilities include:

Collaborating with stakeholders to analyse, design and capture new and enhanced business processes and requirements:

Facilitating requirements workshops, maintaining group focus and leading discussions toward stated goals, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted

Establishing and clarifying user requirements, and ensuring that requirements are accurately specified

Preparing relevant requirements documentation e.g.: user stories and acceptance criteria, and ensuring that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders

Supporting the technical resources and vendors in the further elaboration of user stories into technical requirements ensuring alignment to original solution design and business requirements

Continually seeking opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identifying opportunities for business improvement

Driving delivery quality through effective testing and validation:

Ensuring test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the test team

Validating testing plans and testing outputs

Ensuring that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications

Ensuring correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it)

Assisting the test team when communicating with external partners and vendors

Throughout the agile project delivery life cycle:

Preparation

Supporting the project manager in drafting the project initiation document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication plan

Facilitating the process of capturing and sign off of the product backlog with assistance from project manager, product owner and broader team

Supporting the completion of the solution design and architectural validation

Execution- Supporting and being integrally involved in the execution of the sprint lifecycle- Sprint planning, daily stand ups, Technical development and testing, Issue resolution and triage, Demonstration and Retrospectives- Supporting full end to end integration testing as well as performance and security testing has taken place

Transition- Supporting change management plan including any necessary training- Supporting the post implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholders- Supporting the handover to the service desk- Once the project is completed, ensuring that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary

Knowledge Required:- A thorough understanding of best practice analysis methodologies with a focus on Agile practices- A practical understanding of CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development- A practical understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript- A practical understanding of Google Analytics and SEM techniques- Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products- A practical understanding of a product lifecycle

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant certification in Business Analysis

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, 3 of those working on digital projects

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including testing methodologies

Experience within an Agile environment

Experience in the Financial Services or Retail industry

Experience with development of web and mobile technologies

Advantageous: Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

Advantageous: Knowledge of Credit systems (Vision Plus, New business acquisition systems, etc.

Advantageous: An understanding of application development, database and system design

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position