Digital Resilience, CYDEF partner in Africa

CYDEF has announced a distributor agreement with Digital Resilience, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The partnership will expand on the cyber threat response services already offered by Digital Resilience and extend CYDEF’s reach to the African market.

Digital Resilience customers will now have access to CYDEF’s patents-pending Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services as an important layer of protection against cyber-attacks. As CYDEF’s newest distributor, Digital Resilience presents a more robust portfolio to better serve new and existing clients across Africa.

“This is a natural evolution of our partnership and co-operation with DSG throughout 2021,” says CYDEF’s chief revenue officer, Ameen Sait. “We are looking forward to expanding on that partnership in the years to come with this strategic agreement.”

Traditional cybersecurity models attempt to predict what criminals will do next and rely on computer algorithms to score threats and determine which, if any, should be investigated.

By contrast, CYDEF’s software checks all telemetry against an ever-growing list of known, safe, allowable behaviour. Everything that is not expected and deemed safe in a business environment is investigated by human analysts. This ensures computers are never making the decision as to whether an investigation is warranted. This approach requires fewer resources and catches threats that traditional cybersecurity solutions cannot.

“Partnering with CYDEF provides and compliments Digital Resilience Cybersecurity solutions within the threat intelligence landscape and allows Digital Resilience to offer a diverse and cost-effective solutions our clients,” says Brandon Meszaros, CEO of Digital Resilience.