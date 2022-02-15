Junior Project Manager at Rand Mutual Assurance

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Junior Projects Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation and tracking of specific short/medium term RMA projects with specific deliverables, as identified by Senior Management.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Project Planning:

For all projects:

Ensure that the scope of the identified project is defined in collaboration with senior management

Determine the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.) required to successfully complete the identified project

Create detailed work plans which identifies and sequences the deliverables needed to successfully complete the project

Develop a schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the deliverables

Engage with senior management and all stakeholders / staff that will be affected by the project activities, to review the project schedule; revise the schedule as required

Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion

Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project

Ensure that all project personnel receive an appropriate orientation to the organization and the project.

Seamless and successful project implementation and monitoring:

Execute the project according to the project plan and manage project deliverables

Ensure that the project deliverables are met on time, within budget and at the required level of quality

Develop forms and records to document progress on project deliverables

Create and continuously maintain files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured

Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project

Ensure ongoing communication to provide stakeholders with updates on project progress

Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the defined project standards

Ensure that proper risk processes are in place and that project risk is continuously monitored

Write reports on the project for Management, Project owners/Sponsor and Exco.

Project Evaluation:

Evaluate the outcomes of the project as established during the planning phase.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

NQF Level 6: Diploma and Advanced Certificates in IT/Business Management

Qualification in Project Management is advantageous

Qualification in Agile and Agile methodology is advantageous

Minimum 3 years Planning and/or Project Management experience

Direct work experience in project management capacity

Knowledge of both theoretical and practical aspects of project management (including but not limited to planning, scheduling, budgeting)

Knowledge of project management techniques and tools.

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 128 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

Desired Skills:

Planning

Scheduling

Budgeting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Pension Fund

Funeral Plan

