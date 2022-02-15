Lead/Senior Front-End Developer with Vue and React – Pretoria – up to R1.3m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a dev house specializing in writing advanced, cutting-edge software for the gaming industry and they are on the hunt for an analytical Lead/Senior Front-End Developer with Vue and React.

You will be a part of a network of skilled and innovative gaming Devs who are fully equipped to tackle the surge of projects and ideas within the business.

It’s the opportunity that you’ve been looking for – APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSc degree

8+ years’ experience as an avid coder – predominantly on the front end

Key experience with web tech (JavaScript, HTML, CSS, HTTP, etc.)

Key experience with Front End Frameworks – [URL Removed] React

Agile Scrum knowledge

By nature, you are easy going, bright, tech driven writing clean, maintainable, robust code!

Reference Number for this position is TRA54227 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria, Gauteng, offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

Javascript

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

