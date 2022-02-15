Project Manager

Our client is looking for a Project Manager for a company in Woodstock, Cape Town.



Detailed Responsibilities:

1. Project Management

Determine and define Statement of Work for new business implementation.

Manage existing customer consultancy tasks and projects.

Accurately predict resources needed to reach all project objectives. Allocate and manage such resources in an effective and efficient manner.

Prepare budgets based on scope of project work and resource requirements.

Track project costs to meet budget.

Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.

Provide project updates regularly to the various stakeholders, including the customer and third parties, about strategy, adjustments, and progress.

Manage contracts with any suppliers by assigning tasks and communicating expected deliverables.

Utilise industry best practices, techniques and standards throughout the entire project execution.

Monitor project progress and adjust as needed.

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement and where required efficiently implement such improvements.

Organise, attend and participate in stakeholder meetings.

Ensure all project actions and decisions are documented through the project tool available.

Prepare necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Ensure project deadlines are met.

Provide administrative support.

Assess projects and help-desk risks as well as issues and provide solutions that can realistically be delivered.

Drive departmental policies and procedures.

Manage and develop the project resources in Cape Town and Johannesburg offices.

2. General Management:

Participate in the development of annual Financial Budgets and business targets and assume responsibility for the overall achievement of such budgets and targets relating to the work that the Partner Support Services are involved in.

Professionally always represent the Business with customers.

Successfully work together and in conjunction with all other departments within the company to successfully achieve its objectives and ensure that the Partner Support Services Team activities support a successful working relationship with these departments.

Manage the Companys Internal Dashboard(s) (ensuring the Companys internal activity tool is driven, maintained, updated, correct and allows the business an accurate and transparent view to measure the departments key metrics) and where Dashboards will not suffice, to prepare and communicate reports on a monthly or ad-hoc basis.

Run productive Team Meetings within the Projects portfolio.

Ensure the management of the Projects Team is driven by the principle of excellence and accountability.

Travelling within South Africa and any other country to successfully fulfil the outputs of this role.

Qualifications:

Tertiary education; majoring in Project Management and Change Management or related fields.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of Project Management and/or related experience.

High-level of understanding of the motor industry will be an advantage.

Solid experience with project management software tools, methodologies and best practices.

Proven ability to complete projects according to outlined scope, budget, and timeline.

Successful track record of managing projects, implementing resources and bring projects to a successful close.

Skills:

Knowledge of fundamental project management processes, methodologies, tools and techniques.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to provide information around tasks, plans, schedule and strategies.

Ability to encourage and enable all parties to work together as a team to meet deadlines and accomplish the project.

Proven ability to solve problems creatively and uncover opportunities.

Strong negotiation skills that enable win-win agreements.

Ability to control project issues all whilst effectively managing stakeholders.

Knowledge of a teams strengths and weaknesses and ability to recognise resistance and overcome it.

Ability to lead, coach and mentor teammates.

Exceptionally strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

Personal Abilities:

Team worker, service and result oriented.

Dedicated to customer satisfaction and wanting to go the extra mile.

Self-motivated and driven with high energy levels.

