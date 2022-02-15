Python Developer at Mediro ICT

Feb 15, 2022

We are looking for an experienced Python Developer working with Cloud environments.

This role will be 100% Remote work (until further notice)

You will be working as part of the Data Analytics team under Digital Consulting, focussing on Python Development

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
  • 5+ years of experience as a Python Developer
  • Databases (SQL or NOSQL) and large datasets
  • Working with Cloud environments (Azure or similar)
  • Integrating third party engines
  • Interactive plotting and graphics
  • Proficient in Git/Github
  • Willingness to work closely with in-house SME geoscientist and share knowledge
  • Experience with spatial data
  • Consulting and/or client liaison skills, with the ability to understand the Client’s business problems is highly advantageous
  • Ability to mentor and train clients SME to an intermediate level of python scripting
  • Interest in and/or passion for geology and geostatistics and advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position