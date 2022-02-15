Python Developer at Mediro ICT

We are looking for an experienced Python Developer working with Cloud environments.
This role will be 100% Remote work (until further notice)
You will be working as part of the Data Analytics team under Digital Consulting, focussing on Python Development
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.
- 5+ years of experience as a Python Developer
- Databases (SQL or NOSQL) and large datasets
- Working with Cloud environments (Azure or similar)
- Integrating third party engines
- Interactive plotting and graphics
- Proficient in Git/Github
- Willingness to work closely with in-house SME geoscientist and share knowledge
- Experience with spatial data
- Consulting and/or client liaison skills, with the ability to understand the Client’s business problems is highly advantageous
- Ability to mentor and train clients SME to an intermediate level of python scripting
- Interest in and/or passion for geology and geostatistics and advantage