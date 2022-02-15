Python Developer at Mediro ICT

We are looking for an experienced Python Developer working with Cloud environments.

This role will be 100% Remote work (until further notice)

You will be working as part of the Data Analytics team under Digital Consulting, focussing on Python Development

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

5+ years of experience as a Python Developer

Databases (SQL or NOSQL) and large datasets

Working with Cloud environments (Azure or similar)

Integrating third party engines

Interactive plotting and graphics

Proficient in Git/Github

Willingness to work closely with in-house SME geoscientist and share knowledge

Experience with spatial data

Consulting and/or client liaison skills, with the ability to understand the Client’s business problems is highly advantageous

Ability to mentor and train clients SME to an intermediate level of python scripting

Interest in and/or passion for geology and geostatistics and advantage

