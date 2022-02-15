Radio is still Africa’s lifeline in a digital world

Radio has always been an integral part of the African mass media, writes Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group.

While digital media continues to find new consumers all over the world, in many parts of the African continent, radio still dominates. It is certainly Africa’s most accessible source of news, particularly for those living in remote areas.

According to an Afrobarometer survey of 34 African countries published in 2019, radio is ahead of television, print media and the internet as the most widely used news medium. And if you look more deeply into the African media landscape and infrastructure, it’s easy to see why.

Statista reports that internet penetration in the first quarter of 2020 in Africa was just 43%, against a global average of 64%. In East Africa, this figure drops to 24%. That’s less than a quarter of the population able to access the news websites and social media many of us around the world take for granted.

And while it is true print media can reach communities where there is limited power or connectivity, literacy in Africa remains a struggle. A recent African Union study found that more than a third of African adults cannot read or write, making newspapers and magazines inaccessible for many people too.

Radios, on the other hand, are affordable and portable. In all 54 countries of the continent, people rely on them to stay up-to-date with what is happening in their communities, countries and around the world. For example, in May 2020, the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics released a report stating that 82% of Kenyans received the majority of their information about Covid-19 from radio stations.

Put simply, radios are essential to African people. They go where newer technologies can’t reach; they travel beyond electricity and mobile range; and overcome stubborn barriers caused by poor literacy and education. For millions of African people, their radios are their lifeline, their connection to the outside world.

Sunday 13th February was World Radio Day. Coordinated by UNESCO, it is a celebration of the medium, and a reminder of the important role radio still has to play in today’s global mass media.