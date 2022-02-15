Regional end-user spend on security, risk management set for growth

End-user spending on security and risk management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is forecast to total $2,6-billion in 2022, an increase of 11,2% from 2021, according to Gartner.

“Cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated over the last two years, and the MENA region is not immune,” says Shailendra Upadhyay, principal research analyst at Gartner. “The malicious nature of the attacks has forced security leaders in the region to relook at their security strategy and increase their security and risk management spending to make their businesses future-ready.”

In 2022, end-user spending is forecast to increase in all segments of information security and risk management.

Cloud security is forecast to record the highest growth at 33,8%, followed by data security, growing 21,9%. The region’s strategic focus on public cloud growth, intended to smoothen its shift to a “data-driven economy” from an “oil-exporting economy” will contribute to the fast growth of these segments.

Security and Risk Management End User Spending for All Segments in MENA, 2020-2023 (Millions of US Dollars)

Market 2021 Spending 2021 Growth (%) 2022 Spending 2022 Growth (%) 2023 Spending 2023 Growth (%) Application Security 63 26.4 75 19.9 91 20.9 Cloud Security 20 40.7 27 33.8 36 34.9 Consumer Security Software 207 6.9 216 4.5 227 4.8 Data Security 89 26.9 108 21.9 129 19.2 Identity Access Management 195 13.2 214 9.4 236 10.3 Infrastructure Protection 433 19.5 496 14.6 567 14.3 Integrated Risk Management 36 13.1 41 14.8 48 17.2 Network Security Equipment 399 13.3 442 10.7 486 10.0 Security Services 933 12.9 1,024 9.8 1,133 10.7 Other Information Security Software 29 5.2 29 2.2 31 5.8 Total Spending 2,404 14.5 2,672 11.2 2,984 11.7

Source: Gartner (February 2022)

“The identity and access management (IAM) market will continue to grow in the long term as organizations become more aware of the criticality of identity controls within their larger security architecture,” says Upadhyay. “Growth in cloud computing has shifted security from perimeter-based approaches to identity context-based approaches.

“This, and other longer-term growth drivers, such as identity being foundational to digital business transformation and optimisation initiatives and compliance and regulatory pressures, should continue to propel demand for IAM solutions.”

Covid-19 accelerated digital transformation and SaaS adoption, which are the primary growth drivers for the cloud access security broker (CASB) market.

As organisations look to support remote workers and continue to adopt and expand SaaS usage, CASB will be one of the key products addressing the need. The CASB market will continue to grow through 2023, and the convergence toward secure access service edge (SASE) will capture some of the growth starting around 2024 onward.