Senior Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

To work with stakeholders throughout the organization; to build a holistic view of the organization’s strategy, processes, information and information technology assets. The specialist BA links and aligns the business mission, strategy and processes of an organization to its information technology strategy. He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organization will be met in an efficient, sustainable, agile and adaptable manner. To bring business needs, capabilities, technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner. The specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction, ambiguity and complexity within the organization.

About Datonomy Solutions as an Employer:

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the environment.

Building a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.

Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product feature.

At Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing team.

We have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!

Desired Skills:

