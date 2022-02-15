Senior C# Developer – Woodmead – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This fast-growing Johannesburg based Fintech business is looking to onboard a top Senior C# Developer who needs to have the ability to analyse business requirements, navigate through existing software and manage complex architectural platforms.

You will be part of a team that creates software solutions for the intermediate market in SA and beyond, in this position you will have the opportunity to work on greenfield projects.

If you are someone who takes ownership of your work, then apply today!!!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C# expert

.Net Core

Web API

HTML

JavaScript

Microsoft Visual Studio

SQL

Agile Software Development Methodologies

React / Angular

Azure Cloud

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53108 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

