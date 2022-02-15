Senior Commercial Analyst

Non-negotiable requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree and/or Honours – Honours preferred
- 5 years’ experience working in a strategy consulting house or a strategy function in a large corporate
- Must be highly analytical, being able to synthesise large sums of information into implementable actions with high-value commercial impact
- Must be able to perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity
- High level stakeholder engagement essential
Duties:
- Develop and maintain a strong understanding of the bank and maintain effective working relationships with executive and senior management team
- Support prioritization and selection of high impact engagements that will address identified challenges and opportunities
- Define problem statements, regarding these challenges, and hypothesize a proposed solution
- Perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity
- Consolidate findings from analysis, engage with various stakeholders to formulate solution and ultimately present to Executive and Management team
- Develop processes and structures that will support regular and informative Competitor and Industry analysis
- Research and keep abreast of best practices, new technologies, competitor activity and international trends
- Provide thought leadership and guidance to Executive and Management team
Desired Skills:
- commercial strategy
- management consulting
- Stakeholder Management
- Commercial Decision Support
- quantitative analysis
- qualitative analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Experienced Management Consultant specializing in (Banking) Commercial Strategy and Execution is needed in Gauteng to start ASAP!