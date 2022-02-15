Senior Commercial Analyst

Feb 15, 2022

Non-negotiable requirements:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree and/or Honours – Honours preferred
  • 5 years’ experience working in a strategy consulting house or a strategy function in a large corporate
  • Must be highly analytical, being able to synthesise large sums of information into implementable actions with high-value commercial impact
  • Must be able to perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity
  • High level stakeholder engagement essential

Duties:

  • Develop and maintain a strong understanding of the bank and maintain effective working relationships with executive and senior management team
  • Support prioritization and selection of high impact engagements that will address identified challenges and opportunities
  • Define problem statements, regarding these challenges, and hypothesize a proposed solution
  • Perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity
  • Consolidate findings from analysis, engage with various stakeholders to formulate solution and ultimately present to Executive and Management team
  • Develop processes and structures that will support regular and informative Competitor and Industry analysis
  • Research and keep abreast of best practices, new technologies, competitor activity and international trends
  • Provide thought leadership and guidance to Executive and Management team

Desired Skills:

  • commercial strategy
  • management consulting
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Commercial Decision Support
  • quantitative analysis
  • qualitative analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced Management Consultant specializing in (Banking) Commercial Strategy and Execution is needed in Gauteng to start ASAP!

