Senior Commercial Analyst

Non-negotiable requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree and/or Honours – Honours preferred

5 years’ experience working in a strategy consulting house or a strategy function in a large corporate

Must be highly analytical, being able to synthesise large sums of information into implementable actions with high-value commercial impact

Must be able to perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity

High level stakeholder engagement essential

Duties:

Develop and maintain a strong understanding of the bank and maintain effective working relationships with executive and senior management team

Support prioritization and selection of high impact engagements that will address identified challenges and opportunities

Define problem statements, regarding these challenges, and hypothesize a proposed solution

Perform quantitative and qualitative analysis to develop deeper understanding of underlying challenge or opportunity

Consolidate findings from analysis, engage with various stakeholders to formulate solution and ultimately present to Executive and Management team

Develop processes and structures that will support regular and informative Competitor and Industry analysis

Research and keep abreast of best practices, new technologies, competitor activity and international trends

Provide thought leadership and guidance to Executive and Management team

Desired Skills:

commercial strategy

management consulting

Stakeholder Management

Commercial Decision Support

quantitative analysis

qualitative analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Experienced Management Consultant specializing in (Banking) Commercial Strategy and Execution is needed in Gauteng to start ASAP!

