Senior frontend Developer vue and react Pretoria semi remote competitive salary at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

As a Senior Front-End Developer, you will be working alongside exceptional Developers working on international projects.

You need to understand requirements at a high level and obtain details and deliver assigned tasks with high quality.

You will be responsible for building mobile platforms for a Dev shop across Africa and Europe. You need to suggest continuous improvements in user interface, software architecture or new technologies.

Requirements:

Senior Front-End Developer

Angular

React

Vue

JS Frameworks

HTML5

CSS

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

