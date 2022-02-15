Senior IT Technician

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following, this is all non-negotiables. Please do not apply if you do not tick all the boxes

Windows server [Phone Number Removed];

Active Directory

Office 365 Exchange Sharepoint Teams Ms Office

Windows 10

General networking IP Wifi Network cabling Routers V-LAN Troubleshooting DNS DHCP

Hardware : Dell Servers & PCs Lenovo Servers & PCs Sophos firewall Netgear Wifi units Yealink

IP Telephony VOIP

This position will require a 8 hour day work as well as availability after hours and weekends in need. Local traveling might be required

The candidate must be able to implement, maintain and troubleshoot customers computers by repairing same as well as servers on site and remotely. Run routine and vulnerability checks. Good customer services, ie customer satisfaction, customers returning and referring new customer to the company, must know and be able to do time management in a cost effect way.

The successful candidate will take ownership of all problems as a matter of urgency and must be able to finish what he started and follow through on all promises with a good attitude and ability to walk the extra mile with integrity and honesty.

