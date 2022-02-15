Senior Java Developer

12 months extendable contract

Suitable candidate must have Knowledge/ understanding pf payments systems.

purpose

To provide IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.

experience and qualifications

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

3 – 5 years’ experience in programming.

Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.

System Design experience advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Java

Payments

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position