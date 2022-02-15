Senior Microsoft Azure System Administrator

A Senior Azure Systems Administrator in Software and Data Engineering. . The Senior Azure Systems Administrator interfaces regularly with other Systems Administrators, Network Administrators and Technical Services leadership, and is responsible for the installation, monitoring and support of systems in Azure, cloud-based technologies.

Senior Azure Administrator will report to Technical Operations Manager.

He/she will use the skillsrequired of a Cloud Administrator role and have the working knowledge of the skills required toprovision, manage, monitor, and decommission Azure related services

Additional duties consist ofstandard Enterprise DataCenter support of on prem Servers.

About The Employer:

Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, information technology or related field, or 7 or more years of equivalent experience

5 years or more of experience in supporting applications and functions in the Azure Cloud Certification(s) related to the cloud environment preferred, such as MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure or CCNA Cloud

Microsoft Certified on at least 3 of the following :

Azure AdministratorAzure Database Administrator

Azure Developer

Azure Security Engineer

Azure Data Engineer

Azure DevOps Engineer

Azure Fundamental

