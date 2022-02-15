SYSTEM ENGINEER

The Role: The role of the System Engineer involves support and configuration for our clients running our HR and Payroll software.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Experience required:

  • 3 ?? 5 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data
  • 3 ?? 5 Years T-SQL / Development working experience
  • Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
  • Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
  • Crystal Reports experience (Required)
  • Visual Basic experience (Required)
  • Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)
  • Testing / QA experience (Required)
  • Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment
  • Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Beneficial:

  • HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
  • Qlikview (Beneficial)
  • JavaScript (Beneficial)
  • Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Development / configuration on the in-house system, Vision
  • Install, configure, test and maintaining client configurations ?? on premises, SaaS or hosted platforms
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of system is available
  • Develop T-SQL code for new or existing configuration
  • Develop Crystal reports for new and existing configuration
  • Develop VB code for new and existing configuration
    Meet with customers to gather requirements and make informed decisions around best approach / solution
  • Data manipulation from different formats
  • Consult client on best practices for HR and Payroll processes
  • Assist and advise more Junior staff members
  • Work in partnership with the business analysts, product owners, and other IT and business personnel to maximize project delivery success

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Troubleshooting skills and analytical thinking
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) with the ability to liaise at all levels
  • Estimate, manage and prioritize work effectively
  • Good time management ?? able to deliver on tight deadlines
  • Confident, enthusiastic with a methodical approach
  • Team worker, but able to be self-reliant
  • Ability to learn and apply new tools and skills
  • Natural curiosity
  • Energetic / Go-getter
  • Ability to think out-of-the-box

