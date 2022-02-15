US has by far the most crypto ATMs

Cryptocurrency ATMs have become quite popular in the last couple of years. However, up until now, most crypto ATMs are concentrated in a handful of countries.

According to the latest numbers presented by StockApps.com, 88% of crypto ATMs are currently located in the US

According to the data available on Statista, the US has the most crypto ATMs in the world at 33 641.

Cryptocurrency ATMs are remote terminals that allow users to buy and sell different cryptocurrencies. Currently, most ATMs allow only major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Furthermore, only a few ATMs allow users to sell their currencies.

Canada occupies the second spot on the list with 2 210 ATMs, or 6% of the total worldwide.

Central American nation El Salvador is third on the list with 205 crypto ATMs. The country of El Salvador recently attracted interest from crypto enthusiasts when it became the first country to make bitcoin a legal tender.

Spain occupies the fourth spot. There has been considerable interest in Europe regarding cryptocurrency, but ATMs have not become as standard in the continent. Spain has the highest number of ATMs at 175. Switzerland follows it in the fourth spot with 139 crypto ATMs.

In Asia, Hong Kong has the most crypto ATMs. According to the report, there are currently 137 ATMs currently working in the Southeast Asian territory.