Business Analyst: Digitalization/Telephony Design (IT) at Fourier Recruitment

In your role as a digital/Telephony design specialist, your day-to-day tasks will consist of collaborating with other teams to define requirements, iterate on design solutions, contribute expertise for various digital and telephony solution, manage development, testing and implement solutions
- Experience working in a collaborative team environment.
- Experience working directly with developers to implement designs.
- Strong knowledge of current digital design best practices and web production techniques.
- Experience with user-centered design, rapid prototyping, and user testing.
- Proven digital content skills.
- Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences.
- Experience in telephony/PABX applications.
- Understanding business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into specifications that are used to developed workflows and business processes.
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
- Compile business process specifications according to business needs.
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as consultant on the application.
- Continuously seeking to improve current solutions.
- Conduct research which will help in meeting clients needs.
- Analysis of information using various statistical methods to determine various patterns.
- Provide training on functionality developed and improved.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12.
- Any qualification where the field of study was in Business Analysis preferably FTI qualification.
- BCom Informatics/B Tech Information Technology advantageous.
- Experience in the Medical Scheme administration environment
- Business analysis & Design, Testing & Training.
- Experience in data/information gathering to make informed recommendations with regards to client benefit structures and operations processes.
- System integrations.
- Knowledge of Global, Technical and technology trends in the Medical Scheme environment
- Knowledge of Customers business & product offerings/services.
- Process & Systems design and re-engineering.
- Be able to provide Covid-19 vaccination certificate