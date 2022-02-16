Business Analyst: Digitalization/Telephony Design (IT) at Fourier Recruitment

Feb 16, 2022

In your role as a digital/Telephony design specialist, your day-to-day tasks will consist of collaborating with other teams to define requirements, iterate on design solutions, contribute expertise for various digital and telephony solution, manage development, testing and implement solutions

  • Experience working in a collaborative team environment.
  • Experience working directly with developers to implement designs.
  • Strong knowledge of current digital design best practices and web production techniques.
  • Experience with user-centered design, rapid prototyping, and user testing.
  • Proven digital content skills.
  • Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences.
  • Experience in telephony/PABX applications.
  • Understanding business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into specifications that are used to developed workflows and business processes.
  • Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
  • Compile business process specifications according to business needs.
  • Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as consultant on the application.
  • Continuously seeking to improve current solutions.
  • Conduct research which will help in meeting clients needs.
  • Analysis of information using various statistical methods to determine various patterns.
  • Provide training on functionality developed and improved.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12.
  • Any qualification where the field of study was in Business Analysis preferably FTI qualification.
  • BCom Informatics/B Tech Information Technology advantageous.
  • Experience in the Medical Scheme administration environment
  • Business analysis & Design, Testing & Training.
  • Experience in data/information gathering to make informed recommendations with regards to client benefit structures and operations processes.
  • System integrations.
  • Knowledge of Global, Technical and technology trends in the Medical Scheme environment
  • Knowledge of Customers business & product offerings/services.
  • Process & Systems design and re-engineering.
  • Be able to provide Covid-19 vaccination certificate

