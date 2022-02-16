Business Analyst: Digitalization/Telephony Design (IT) at Fourier Recruitment

In your role as a digital/Telephony design specialist, your day-to-day tasks will consist of collaborating with other teams to define requirements, iterate on design solutions, contribute expertise for various digital and telephony solution, manage development, testing and implement solutions

Experience working in a collaborative team environment.

Experience working directly with developers to implement designs.

Strong knowledge of current digital design best practices and web production techniques.

Experience with user-centered design, rapid prototyping, and user testing.

Proven digital content skills.

Experience creating digital assets for a variety of target audiences.

Experience in telephony/PABX applications.

Understanding business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into specifications that are used to developed workflows and business processes.

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Compile business process specifications according to business needs.

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as consultant on the application.

Continuously seeking to improve current solutions.

Conduct research which will help in meeting clients needs.

Analysis of information using various statistical methods to determine various patterns.

Provide training on functionality developed and improved.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12.

Any qualification where the field of study was in Business Analysis preferably FTI qualification.

BCom Informatics/B Tech Information Technology advantageous.

Experience in the Medical Scheme administration environment

Business analysis & Design, Testing & Training.

Experience in data/information gathering to make informed recommendations with regards to client benefit structures and operations processes.

System integrations.

Knowledge of Global, Technical and technology trends in the Medical Scheme environment

Knowledge of Customers business & product offerings/services.

Process & Systems design and re-engineering.

Be able to provide Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position