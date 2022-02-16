Data Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

TRANSFORM raw data into useful data systems & meaningful solutions as the next Data Engineer sought by a dynamic Fund Management Firm. Your role will also entail evaluating business needs and objectives, conducting complex data analysis, building algorithms and prototypes and exploring ways to enhance data quality and reliability. The ideal candidate must possess a MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or similar discipline, be Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate, have 2 years ETL, Azure Data Factory, Databricks, SQL, SSAS, T-SQL, U-SQL, C#, Python, Power BI, SAS VA, Power Pivot, Azure DevOps and .NET, prior experience in a similar role & a solid understanding of On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid server architecture and infrastructure.

DUTIES:

Analyse and organise raw data.

Build and support data systems and pipelines.

Evaluate business needs and objectives.

Interpret trends and patterns.

Conduct complex data analysis and report on results.

Prepare data for modelling, ingestion, and storage.

Build algorithms and prototypes.

Combine raw information from different sources.

Explore ways to enhance data quality and reliability.

Identify ways to improve data efficiency.

Identify opportunities for data acquisition.

Develop analytical tools and programs, and potentially prototypes and algorithms.

Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures.

Collaborate with Software Engineers, Analysts, and Architects on several projects.

Align architecture with business requirements.

Use large data sets to address business issues.

Identify ways to provide insights from data using hidden patterns and data analysis.

Use data to discover tasks that can be automated.

Deliver updates to stakeholders based on analytics.

Assemble large, complex sets of data that meet non-functional and functional business requirements.

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements including re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, optimizing data delivery, and automating manual processes.

Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Data and Design teams to support their data infrastructure needs while assisting with data-related technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

MSc/BSc Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate.

Secondary Certifications, including the Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), include a wide range of topics with specific sub-certifications including MCSE: Data Management and Analytics.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 2 years of experience with ETL tools, Azure Data Factory, Databricks, SQL, SSAS & T-SQL.

Previous experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques.

Knowledge of Programming languages (e.g., C# and Python).

Hands-on experience with SQL database design.

Data Visualization using Power BI, SAS VA, and Power Pivot.

Tabular models (DAX) in Visual Studio.

Strong in Data Governance, including Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Quality tools and processes.

Good basic understanding of On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid server architecture and infrastructure.

U-SQL.

Azure DevOps.

.NET.

ATTRIBUTES:

Great numerical and analytical skills.

Possess hunger and a big drive for constantly being up to date with technology and new features and changes.

A ‘can do – will do’ attitude, that guarantees the absolute best client experience.

Enjoy working in diverse teams.

