Data Engineer – Cape Town – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A proudly South African ecommerce retail firm and one of the largest, most innovative ecommerce retailers on the African continent is in search of a Data Engineer to join their customer-centric team.

The incumbent will be designing, developing, testing, and maintaining data architectures. The ideal candidate will also be preparing data for descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive modelling.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

5-6 years commercial experience

Python

MySQL

PostgreSQL

OLAP

Data Marts

Star Schema

Snowflake

Java

CI/CD

Jenkins

Travis

Circle CI

Apache Flink

Apache Beam

Storm

Databricks

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, and testing large stream data pipelines to ingest, aggregate, clean, and distribute data models ready for analysis

Leveraging best practices in continuous integration and delivery

Collaborating with other engineers, ML experts, analysts, and stakeholders to produce the most efficient and valuable solutions

Contributing to our data democratisation and literacy vision by making accessible and easy-to-use data products and tools

Operations and ownership of systems in production, responding to incidents

Reference Number for this position is NN53632 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

