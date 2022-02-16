Data Scientist

Put your skills to the test in 2022!!!
A new opportunity for Intermediate to Senior Data Scientists has risen.
Our Client is a diversified African financial services provider offering products and services across retail, business, corporate, investment and wealth banking as well as investment management and insurance.
Education and Experience Required:
- BSc, BCom, BEng, or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification
- Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering.
- Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods is essential
- Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies essential
Knowledge & Skills
- Coding/software development skills. Strong mathematical and statistical skills.
- Knowledge of information technology environments, administration, policies and processes.
- Working knowledge of financial and management accounting desirable
- Scala (preferred), Python (pySpark), Java (as a precursor to learning Scala) including the key numerical, analytical and machine learning libraries / packages
- Application and interpretation of machine learning technique is crucial in solving business problems.
- SQL
- Apache Spark (preferred), Hadoop
- Linux/Unix. Bash. Git. SBT/Maven
- Have the ability to work in either an Agile or project methodology to deliver tasks
- Pluses: Experience in Elastic Search, Log Stash, Kibana, Tableau, Power Bi, MongoDB, CouchBase.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- python
- spark
- hadoop
- java
- elastic search
- tableau
- mongoDB
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma