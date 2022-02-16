Data Scientist

Put your skills to the test in 2022!!!

A new opportunity for Intermediate to Senior Data Scientists has risen.

Our Client is a diversified African financial services provider offering products and services across retail, business, corporate, investment and wealth banking as well as investment management and insurance.

Education and Experience Required:

BSc, BCom, BEng, or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification

Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering.

Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods is essential

Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies essential

Knowledge & Skills

Coding/software development skills. Strong mathematical and statistical skills.

Knowledge of information technology environments, administration, policies and processes.

Working knowledge of financial and management accounting desirable

Scala (preferred), Python (pySpark), Java (as a precursor to learning Scala) including the key numerical, analytical and machine learning libraries / packages

Application and interpretation of machine learning technique is crucial in solving business problems.

SQL

Apache Spark (preferred), Hadoop

Linux/Unix. Bash. Git. SBT/Maven

Have the ability to work in either an Agile or project methodology to deliver tasks

Pluses: Experience in Elastic Search, Log Stash, Kibana, Tableau, Power Bi, MongoDB, CouchBase.

Apply Now for more information!

Desired Skills:

python

spark

hadoop

java

elastic search

tableau

mongoDB

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position