Data Scientist

Feb 16, 2022

A new opportunity for Intermediate to Senior Data Scientists has risen.

Our Client is a diversified African financial services provider offering products and services across retail, business, corporate, investment and wealth banking as well as investment management and insurance.

Education and Experience Required:

  • BSc, BCom, BEng, or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification
  • Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering.
  • Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods is essential
  • Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies essential

Knowledge & Skills

  • Coding/software development skills. Strong mathematical and statistical skills.
  • Knowledge of information technology environments, administration, policies and processes.
  • Working knowledge of financial and management accounting desirable
  • Scala (preferred), Python (pySpark), Java (as a precursor to learning Scala) including the key numerical, analytical and machine learning libraries / packages
  • Application and interpretation of machine learning technique is crucial in solving business problems.
  • SQL
  • Apache Spark (preferred), Hadoop
  • Linux/Unix. Bash. Git. SBT/Maven
  • Have the ability to work in either an Agile or project methodology to deliver tasks
  • Pluses: Experience in Elastic Search, Log Stash, Kibana, Tableau, Power Bi, MongoDB, CouchBase.

Desired Skills:

  • python
  • spark
  • hadoop
  • java
  • elastic search
  • tableau
  • mongoDB

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

