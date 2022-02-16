Developer – Full Stack .Net (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.

Building out our client’s key product in the financial data space.

Involvement in all aspects of the project life cycle.

Excellent experience and working knowledge of C#, .Net/.Net Core and ASP.Net/ASP.Net Core.

Strong relational database design and SQL querying skills.

Good experience with SQL Server.

At least one ORM (e.g. NHibernate or Entity Framework).

Comprehensive working knowledge of HTML, CSS and at least one JavaScript web application framework (e.g. Angular, React, Vue, Aurelia).

Application design using OO techniques.

General problem-solving skills to a high level.

Experience of working with continuous integration, continuous deployment (e.g. Team City, Octopus).

Good experience of developing and consuming RESTful services.

Significant experience of writing testable code including Unit Tests and Integration Tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.

Proficient in using Git.

Comfortable with server administration, e.g. Windows/IIS or Linux/NGINX, etc.

Significant commercial experience delivering projects with Agile/Lean methodologies.

Elasticsearch skills

Messaging, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Experience working in a microservice-based architecture.

Experience of the financial domain.

Familiarity with Kubernetes and Docker

AWS experience (EC2, S3, Lambda, etc.)

Hybrid

