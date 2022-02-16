Developer – Full-Stack (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client develops and supports software and data solutions across a variety of industries. They want you to get ahead of the market and stay there. They offer a combination of plug and play products that can be integrated with existing systems and processes and can also be customised to client needs. Their capabilities extend to big data engineering and bespoke software development, solutions are available as both cloud-based and hosted.

Role Responsibilities:

Building applications, services, and data solutions for international financial institutions.

Working across all aspects of the stack, from presentation to databases to reports.

Working with developers creating software solutions across multiple projects.

Being involved in all aspects of the lifecycle of the project.

Working with a very broad tech stack, including .Net Core, Java, Scala, Python, React, Angular, AWS, Azure, Docker, Kubernetes and many more.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

A track record of delivering high quality software as part of a team.

A high level of general technology problem solving skills.

Experience working in a Microservices based architecture.

Extensive experience and working knowledge of C#/.NET Core

Experience developing and consuming REST based services.

Significant experience of writing testable code including unit tests and integration tests as well as working with a dedicated testing team.

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

Experience with performance optimisation with MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL

Comprehensive working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript. You have also worked with a modern framework, e.g. Angular, React, Vue, etc. We use Angular so you should at least be familiar with its concepts.

Advantageous Experience:

Experience with financial projects (Fixed income knowledge is a bonus).

Exposure or experience running workloads on the AWS platform

Experience creating complex SSRS reports and administering SSRS infrastructure

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Full Stack

C#

.Net

