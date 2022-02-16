Intermediate Backend Developer (C# Azure) – Bryanston – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

In this environment you will be working with a small but fast paced team with exceptional Developers and you will have the opportunity to wear many hats.

Join this leading Software Development Company who delivers cloud-based solutions offering software as a service (SaaS) and ensures an effortless data security proven to be a game changer in their industry

Requirements:

Intermediate Back-end Developer – C#

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Azure Cloud

Agile

Scrum

Azure

SQL Server

TFS

Git

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53980 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

