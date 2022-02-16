Intermediate C# Developer – Menlyn – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A product shop, expanding their platforms throughout Africa, is keen to welcome an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team of fast-thinking, real-time coding boffins.

You will have the opportunity to cover the coding maze with a highly skilled, dynamic team.

You can look forward to untaxed benefits (lunch, beer, arcade games) and heaps of tech.

Looking to work on cutting-edge tech? Then apply today!

Requirements:

3 years’ experience with C# .Net development

SOA and OO principles design patterns and component-oriented design

WCF – clients and services

XAML / WPF

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Web API / REST

Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)

Reference Number for this position is TRA52979 which is a permanent position based in Menlyn, Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R650k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

XAML

REST

WPF

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position