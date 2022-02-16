Intermediate C# Developer – Menlyn – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A product shop, expanding their platforms throughout Africa, is keen to welcome an experienced Intermediate C# Developer to join their team of fast-thinking, real-time coding boffins.
You will have the opportunity to cover the coding maze with a highly skilled, dynamic team.
You can look forward to untaxed benefits (lunch, beer, arcade games) and heaps of tech.
Looking to work on cutting-edge tech? Then apply today!
Requirements:
- 3 years’ experience with C# .Net development
- SOA and OO principles design patterns and component-oriented design
- WCF – clients and services
- XAML / WPF
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Web API / REST
- Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications
- Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)
Reference Number for this position is TRA52979 which is a permanent position based in Menlyn, Gauteng offering a cost to company salary of R650k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- XAML
- REST
- WPF
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree