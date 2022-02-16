Intermediate Front End Developer – Fourways – R540k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be required to understand and implement responsive designs through the use of Bootstrap, or any other relevant framework also be able to use the UX Wireframes and develop a font-end. You will be required to develop a system that is capable of cross-platform deployment Mobile, Desktop and Table.

Apply today!!

Requirements:

BSc in Computer science and any IT related qualification

minimum of 4 years’ experience in C#

C#

OOP

SDLC

js

Angular 2-9

ReactJS

Angualr JS

WebAPI Integration

Ajax

Axios

Reference Number for this position is FM53051 which is a Permanent position based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SDLC

C#

OOP

Ajax

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position