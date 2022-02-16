Intermediate Front-End Web Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A renowned business within the pharmaceutical industry, making an impact through their ingenious tech, is searching for a bright Front-End Web Developer who will join their highly skilled team of experts.

You will be working on various existing and new projects to generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

If a keen eye and passion for visual web design is what you possess, then this is the opportunity for you! APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSc Degree

Minimum experience of 4 years’ front-end web development

HTML

jQuery

CSS

MVC

Razor

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is TRA52473 which is a permanent, position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

HTML

jQuery

CSS

MVC

Learn more/Apply for this position