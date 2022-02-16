Intermediate Java Developer – Bank City – R850K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Intermediate Java Developer to join their dynamic, innovative, award-winning business in one of their JHB units.

Join this large company with plenty of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Are you Oracle certified? If so, the send your CV now!!!

Requirements and the technology landscape includes:

IT Degree/Diploma

Minimum 6 years Solid Java exp with JEE

Spring Boot

Minimum 3 years Webservices (Restful) experience

Redis, relational DBMS

Microservice Architecture

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

